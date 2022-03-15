Advertisement

60s Around the Corner; Friday’s Rain/Mix still Pending

The mild stretch continues into the middle of our work week! Long-range models still disagree about a late-week weather system.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - 50s are back for Tuesday afternoon! A few clouds were drifting over southern Wisconsin early in the day with temperatures in the lower 30s. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds today with highs ranging from the mid - upper 50s.

After lows drop into the upper 30s, SW winds ramp up - gusting as high as 30mph on Wednesday. Although windy, this brings us the warmest temperatures so far this year! Highs will climb into the mid and even upper 60s. A few places could flirt with the 70°-mark. Record highs are looking unlikely.

A cold front approaches from the NW on Thursday. Cloud cover increases and a few showers are possible late in the day.

The big forecast challenge of the week arrives on Friday. A low-pressure system develops over the Plains, but there is still quite a bit of model disagreement on its exact track. Rain/wintry mix chances are still pending, but are looking more likely for SE Wisconsin. Expect more clouds for Friday and cooler temperatures. Those SE of Madison should prepare for at least some rain/mix. We’re keeping an eye on how things evolve in the coming days so stay tuned!

Temperatures rebound through the 50s late next weekend and the beginning of next week.

