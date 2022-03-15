AG Kaul credits new tool for bringing missing McFarland woman home safely

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s attorney general is crediting the use of a new technology Tuesday for aiding in the safe return of a missing 76-year-old woman from McFarland.

Authorities issued a Silver Alert for the missing woman with dementia on Monday night after she left her home around 6 p.m. on foot and police did not know where she was. She was located around 8:50 p.m. and was safe.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice used a new tool, a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA), to help in the search. The alert is sent to people’s cell phones in a targeted area and Kaul explained that it can be helpful when a person with a cognitive impairment is on foot.

A McFarland citizen noticed the woman in a vacant storefront while walking by and thought that it was odd. The resident received a Silver Alert to their phone shortly after that through the WEA program and then alerted authorities who were able to locate the missing woman.

“DOJ is committed to helping find missing Wisconsinites,” Kaul said. “As this case shows, enhancing the Silver Alert program with WEAs helps bring folks home safe.”

Kaul also noted that this is the second time that the WEA system has been used for a Silver Alert since it was first implemented in December of 2021.

McFarland Police Chief Aaron Chapin thanked everyone who assisted in bringing the missing woman home.

“The collaboration and partnerships between local law enforcement agencies and the WI Department of Justice helped bring this case to a successful conclusion,” Chapin said.

Kaul reminded Wisconsinites that if their loved one goes missing, they should contact local police. They can also reach out to the DOJ’s Silver Alert program at 608-266-1671.

