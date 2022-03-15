Advertisement

BBB warns of Instagram scam that also compromises email log-ins

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Better Business Bureau is warning of an Instagram scam where not only the app log-in information is at risk, but so is the user’s email log-in information.

The BBB explained that the scam usually starts off with an “official-looking” email that seems to be from Instagram. It will tell the user that it looks as if they violated copyright laws and that their account will be deleted within 24 hours.

If the person believes there was a mistake, they will click a button to “verify” their account. The BBB stated the user will then be taken to another website where they need to put in their Instagram credentials.

While most scams would stop there, the BBB said a pop-up message will then appear claiming that the person needs to verify their email address. After the person chooses their email provider based on a list, the agency explained the person will be asked to put in their email address and password.

The scam site will then redirect the user to the real Instagram website, which the BBB pointed out makes the scam seem credible.

The BBB posted these steps for how to spot these scams:

  • Double-check the “from” email address and link destinations
  • Understand how businesses handle communications
  • Look into the claims
  • Don’t panic and don’t feel intimidated

