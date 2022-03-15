Advertisement

Bird flu case found in southern Wisconsin chicken flock

A bird flu case was reported.
A bird flu case was reported.(Credit: Preston Keres / USDA / MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture says bird flu has been confirmed in a commercial chicken operation in Wisconsin.

The USDA said in a statement Monday that samples from the flock were tested at the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory and confirmed at the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.

State animal health officials have quarantined the property in southern Wisconsin’s Jefferson County, about 50 miles west of Milwaukee.

The USDA says all chickens in the flock will be destroyed and will not enter the food system. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the recent bird flu detections do not present an immediate public health concern.

This is Wisconsin’s first confirmed case of the bird flu since 2015, according to the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kohl's wants to shed the department store image. (Source: MGNOnline)
Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store
Investigators said Howard Graham told his roommates the teenager was his stepdaughter, but the...
Man accused of rape, trafficking girl he met on Roblox
Bartending "legend" Mary Reed is remembered by friends.
Bartending ‘legend’ remembered after fatal hit-and-run on vacation
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Two people robbed at gas station on Madison’s east side
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class

Latest News

Wisconsin Democrats vie for edge in crowded Senate race
Helicopter crash
1 person injured in crash of small plane in Green County
An explanation of the additional part-time lane
Final touches, testing underway on Beltline Flex Lane
Final touches, testing underway on Beltline Flex Lane
Final touches, testing underway on Beltline Flex Lane