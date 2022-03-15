Advertisement

Burglary suspect allegedly demanded money through note to Beloit credit union teller

BELOIT PD
BELOIT PD(BELOIT PD)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are searching for a suspect in a robbery of a credit union in Beloit Tuesday after the suspect allegedly approached the teller with a note demanding money.

In a Facebook post by the City of Beloit Police Department, it states the robbery occurred around 12:10 p.m. at Advia Credit Union on the 700 block of 4th Street.

After the suspect demanded the money, police say the suspect received cash and ran away from the area. No one was injured.

Officers did not report how much money was stolen or give any descriptors of the suspect.

Police stated that this is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should contact the department’s non-emergency line at 608-757-2244.

