Cap concerns limit Packers’ options heading into free agency

FILE - Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams runs on the field in the first half of an...
FILE - Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams runs on the field in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)(Nick Wass | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers can breathe a little easier heading into free agency now that MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers has signed a contract extension.

The Packers also placed a franchise tag on All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to keep him from becoming an unrestricted free agent. But the Packers still have an unsettled situation at receiver because of the possibility Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard and Equanimeous St. Brown could depart.

The Packers could have trouble keeping All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell and cornerback Rasul Douglas after both raised their stock with breakthrough seasons.

