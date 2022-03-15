Madison ships absentee ballots; warns of stricter rules for returning them

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Now that City of Madison absentee ballots are in the mail, officials are reminding voters that absentee ballot drop boxes are no longer allowed due to a recent court decision.

The City of Madison stated Tuesday that voters must return their own completed absentee ballot to the City Clerk’s Office. All absentee ballot drop boxes are locked.

Madison voters have a few options when it comes to turning in their completed ballot.

Voters can hand-deliver their absentee ballot to an election official at any in-person absentee ballot voting location starting on Tuesday, March 22.

They may hand-deliver their ballot to staff in the City Clerk’s Office or to the City Clerk.

Voters can also turn in their absentee ballot to their designated polling place by 8 p.m. on Election Day, which is April 5.

Voters can request an absentee ballot by writing in to the City Clerk’s Office or by going online.

Absentee ballots for the 4/5 Spring Election are in the mail!



A recent court ruling significantly impacts how you can return your absentee ballot. Read our latest press release for more info: https://t.co/gOooZP1wrr#MadisonVotes2022 #BeAVoter #VoteByMail pic.twitter.com/XD2dgpZtfQ — Madison WI Clerk (@MadisonWIClerk) March 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.