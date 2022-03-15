Concerts on the Square returning to Madison this summer
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Concerts on the Square is returning to Madison for the summer of 2022 after a two-year break from playing music on the capitol lawn.
The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra will bring six free concerts on Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. from June to August, with the first on June 29 and the final on August 3.
The 38-year tradition is returning with no restrictions after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the concerts to move to Breese Stevens Field in 2020 & 2021.
WCO’s CEO, Joe Loehnis, said audience members can expect an energetic performance from the world-class musicians, showcasing various genres of music.
Each concert features diverse programming with special guests:
· June 29 – Motown with Spectrum
· July 6 – Summer Celebration
· July 13 – Reflections on Liberty
· July 20 – The Planets & Ho-Chunk
· July 27 – Rachmaninov’s Third
· Aug. 3 – Finale with Foley
People can start putting down blankets to reserve spots around the capitol starting at 3 p.m. each day there is a concert. WCO will also have limited reserved seating and tables.
Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.