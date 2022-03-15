Advertisement

Concerts on the Square returning to Madison this summer

(NBC15)
By Erin Sullivan
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Concerts on the Square is returning to Madison for the summer of 2022 after a two-year break from playing music on the capitol lawn.

The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra will bring six free concerts on Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. from June to August, with the first on June 29 and the final on August 3.

The 38-year tradition is returning with no restrictions after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the concerts to move to Breese Stevens Field in 2020 & 2021.

WCO’s CEO, Joe Loehnis, said audience members can expect an energetic performance from the world-class musicians, showcasing various genres of music.

Each concert features diverse programming with special guests:

· June 29 – Motown with Spectrum

· July 6 – Summer Celebration

· July 13 – Reflections on Liberty

· July 20 – The Planets & Ho-Chunk

· July 27 – Rachmaninov’s Third

· Aug. 3 – Finale with Foley

People can start putting down blankets to reserve spots around the capitol starting at 3 p.m. each day there is a concert. WCO will also have limited reserved seating and tables.

