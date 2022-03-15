Advertisement

Eau Claire man sentenced to probation in US Capitol breach

In addition to probation, Kevin Loftus will have to pay $500 in restitution.
Kevin Loftus entered a guilty plea to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
By The Associated Press and Jimmie Kaska
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - A Wisconsin man is sentenced Tuesday to a misdemeanor charge related to his role in the breach of the U.S. Capitol in January of 2021.

Kevin Loftus was sentenced to three years of probation on one charge to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. The 53-year-old Eau Claire man appeared by video Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. before Judge Dabney Friedrich.

The sentence requires that Loftus pay $500 in restitution to help pay for the estimated $1.5 million damage done to the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot that broke out as Congress was set to certify the election of Joe Biden as president. Loftus will also need to pay a $10 special assessment fee.

According to a criminal complaint, Loftus was identified using a photograph taken of him in the Capitol. A witness also identified him. When interviewed by the FBI Loftus admitted he walked inside the Capitol on Jan. 6 and took several photos while he was inside the building, the State Journal reported.

DOJ Screenshots Loftus active on Facebook regarding the event.
DOJ Screenshots Loftus active on Facebook regarding the event.(Department of Justice)

At least four other Wisconsin men also faced charges for entering the Capitol that day.

MORE COVERAGE:
DOJ: Man arrested in Eau Claire in connection to violence at the Capitol

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

