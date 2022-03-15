Advertisement

Evers changes course on assistance program after complaint

More than $4 million will go toward expanding health care services in Janesville and Edgerton,...
More than $4 million will go toward expanding health care services in Janesville and Edgerton, Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday as part of the Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Investment Grant Program.(NBC15)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has reversed a decision to direct federal funds toward people of color as part of a nearly $93 million mortgage-assistance program.

The move comes after a conservative law firm, the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, argued the move would be unconstitutional.

The Wisconsin Help for Homeowners program Evers announced in August was to provide grants to eligible homeowners who are struggling paying their mortgages and meeting other bills due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Tuesday that when Evers launched the program last week, it only applied to those with an income equal to or less than 100% of the area median income for their household size, with no expanded access for minority groups.

