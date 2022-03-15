Advertisement

Henrik Stenson to be Ryder Cup captain for Europe in Rome

(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)(WMC Action News 5)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Henrik Stenson is Europe’s next choice to be Ryder Cup captain for the 2023 matches in Italy.

The announcement also indicates the Swede has decided not to join a Saudi-funded rival golf league.

Stenson was a logical choice for Europe. He is a major champion, has played on five teams and served as vice captain last September at Whistling Straits.

Luke Donald and Robert Karlsson also were mentioned as possibilities.

Stenson is the first Swede to be captain and faces a big order.

Europe suffered its worst loss ever by a 19-9 score last time. Zach Johnson is the American captain.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

