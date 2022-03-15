It’s official: MVP QB Aaron Rodgers signs “complicated” contract extension with Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers has officially signed a contract extension with the Green Bay Packers, reports say.

NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero are both reporting the news Tuesday morning.

It’s a four-year deal with two “dummy years” on the back end, Rapoport says. Reporters say it’s a “complicated” deal. Rapoport says the deal is $50 million per year over three years.

Overall, it will give the Packers room to move when it comes to the salary cap.

This comes after a busy Monday for the Packers front office. They re-signed pass rusher Preston Smith and ILB De’Vondre Campbell.

