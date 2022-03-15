It’s official: MVP QB Aaron Rodgers signs “complicated” contract extension with Packers
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers has officially signed a contract extension with the Green Bay Packers, reports say.
NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero are both reporting the news Tuesday morning.
It’s a four-year deal with two “dummy years” on the back end, Rapoport says. Reporters say it’s a “complicated” deal. Rapoport says the deal is $50 million per year over three years.
Overall, it will give the Packers room to move when it comes to the salary cap.
This comes after a busy Monday for the Packers front office. They re-signed pass rusher Preston Smith and ILB De’Vondre Campbell.
Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.