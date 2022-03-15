Advertisement

It’s official: MVP QB Aaron Rodgers signs “complicated” contract extension with Packers

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates after throwing career touchdown pass 443 during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The pass breaks the previous Green Bay Packers record held by Brett Favre. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers has officially signed a contract extension with the Green Bay Packers, reports say.

NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero are both reporting the news Tuesday morning.

It’s a four-year deal with two “dummy years” on the back end, Rapoport says. Reporters say it’s a “complicated” deal. Rapoport says the deal is $50 million per year over three years.

Overall, it will give the Packers room to move when it comes to the salary cap.

This comes after a busy Monday for the Packers front office. They re-signed pass rusher Preston Smith and ILB De’Vondre Campbell.

