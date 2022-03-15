Lawyer: Quadren Wilson in the hospital for care to back wounds

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man who was shot during an arrest by two state agents last month is back in the emergency room, according to his lawyer.

Quadren Wilson’s wounds on his back from the shooting are now infected, according to his lawyer. The lawyer added that he believes the jail is giving Wilson the best of care.

Wilson’s family and friends spoke out previously about his wounds, arguing he should have been able to spend more time in the hospital before being put in jail.

Medical records released on Feb. 18 showed that after Wilson was admitted to UW Health’s emergency department, he had five wounds and a cut. Most of the wounds were to his back. Medical notes from the trauma doctors also indicate Wilson didn’t have much feeling from his stomach down at the time of his admission.

Twenty-one members of various law agencies participated in Wilson’s arrest on Feb. 3 near the intersection of American Parkway and East Park Boulevard on Madison’s east side, including members of the DEA, Wisconsin State Patrol, the Dept. of Natural Resources, and the Madison Police Dept. None of them were wearing body cameras at the time. The two agents who fired their weapons on the scene were identified as DCI Special Agents Mark Wagner and Nathan Peskie.

Wilson was wanted on an outstanding Department of Corrections warrant related to a parole violation and was the subject of an ongoing investigation, officials noted.

