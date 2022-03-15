Advertisement

Madison coffee roaster launches new blend to benefit Ukraine

Coffee beans
Coffee beans(Pixabay/MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison coffee roaster is introducing a new blend as part of a fundraiser to help people in Ukraine.

JBC Coffee Roasters announced Tuesday that 50% of the proceeds from sales of the Sunflower Blend will go directly to the United Ukrainian American Relief Committee. The committee is using donations to buy medical supplies and equipment that is then sent to volunteer networks in Ukraine.

JBC Coffee Roasters described the Sunflower Blend as “crafted to taste a little like spring and comfort.” It is a blend of the Bella Carmona Guatemala and Shakiso Ethiopia Natural blends, the company explained, with notes of strawberry, candied almond and milk chocolate.

“It’s not only coffee for a cause but also seriously delicious,” JBC Coffee Roasters wrote.

Those interested can find the blend on the roaster’s website. The sale will end at 11 a.m. Friday.

