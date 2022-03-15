Middleton grad Storm Murphy returning to Wisconsin for NCAA Tournament

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former Middleton High School standout and current Virginia Tech guard Storm Murphy will return to Wisconsin when the Hokies play the Texas Longhorns in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Friday afternoon at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Here's what Middleton HS grad & Virginia Tech guard

Storm Murphy had to say about returning to Wisconsin for the first round of the NCAA Tournament: pic.twitter.com/Kk3BHBJQOy — Leah Doherty (@LeahGraceD) March 15, 2022

“When I saw that we were going to Milwaukee I was just ecstatic,” Murphy said. “I already have so many friends hitting me up for tickets and seeing if that will work out or not, so going to have a ton of people there. For me it’ll almost feel like a home game, just really really special.”

During his time at Middleton, Murphy was a four year letter-winner, and in his junior year he helped lead the Cardinals to the region finals. Murphy averaged 18.4 points and 4.5 assists per game. He was also named First Team All-Conference and was an honorable mention All-State selection in his junior year.

He started his collegiate career at Wofford and transferred to Virginia Tech prior to this season. The Hokies are on a four-game win streak, most recently knocking off Duke 82-67 to win the ACC Tournament for the first time in program history.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.