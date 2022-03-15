Advertisement

Middleton grad Storm Murphy returning to Wisconsin for NCAA Tournament

Murphy and Virginia Tech will face Texas Friday at 3:30 p.m. in Milwaukee.
Virginia Tech's Storm Murphy dribbles up the court in the first half of an NCAA college...
Virginia Tech's Storm Murphy dribbles up the court in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Notre Dame during quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(John Minchillo | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former Middleton High School standout and current Virginia Tech guard Storm Murphy will return to Wisconsin when the Hokies play the Texas Longhorns in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Friday afternoon at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

“When I saw that we were going to Milwaukee I was just ecstatic,” Murphy said. “I already have so many friends hitting me up for tickets and seeing if that will work out or not, so going to have a ton of people there. For me it’ll almost feel like a home game, just really really special.”

During his time at Middleton, Murphy was a four year letter-winner, and in his junior year he helped lead the Cardinals to the region finals. Murphy averaged 18.4 points and 4.5 assists per game. He was also named First Team All-Conference and was an honorable mention All-State selection in his junior year.

He started his collegiate career at Wofford and transferred to Virginia Tech prior to this season. The Hokies are on a four-game win streak, most recently knocking off Duke 82-67 to win the ACC Tournament for the first time in program history.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kohl's wants to shed the department store image. (Source: MGNOnline)
Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store
Investigators said Howard Graham told his roommates the teenager was his stepdaughter, but the...
Man accused of rape, trafficking girl he met on Roblox
Bartending "legend" Mary Reed is remembered by friends.
Bartending ‘legend’ remembered after fatal hit-and-run on vacation
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Two people robbed at gas station on Madison’s east side
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class

Latest News

Green Bay Packers inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) looks on during pre-game warm-ups...
Report: Packers re-sign ILB Campbell to 5-year deal
Green Bay Packers' Preston Smith reacts after sacking Minnesota Vikings' Sean Mannion during...
Preston Smith signs contract extension with Packers, Za’Darius Smith released
Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the...
Bucks’ Lopez, Hill returning Monday; Bembry out for season
FILE - Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams runs on the field in the first half of an...
REPORT: Packers WR Davante Adams won’t play on franchise tag