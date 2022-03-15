Advertisement

Mild Stretch Ahead

Spring Temps
Ice Safety
Ice Safety(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 8:35 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A stalled-out boundary through the area is keeping things clouds and unstable today. That continues tonight. As those front drops back to the SE as a cold front, a few flurries are possible North of Madison while a few sprinkles are possible in southern Wisconsin. Dry air will limit precipitation chances. Fog development is also something to watch for late tonight. 50s continue through Tuesday before a jump into the lower 60s on Wednesday!

The weather pattern becomes more active late in the week. Increasing chances for rain & a wintry mix span late Thursday into Friday. As of Monday morning, long-range models differ on the exact track and timing of this system. The track of this low-pressure system will dictate how much & what precipitation southern Wisconsin will see. Stay tuned to the forecast!

