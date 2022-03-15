Monona Bank, State Bank of Cross Plains merger creates Dane Co. largest bank

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Dane County banks announced a merger Tuesday that would make it the largest bank headquartered in the county and the sixth largest bank headquartered in Wisconsin, according to the companies.

The holding companies for both Monona Bank and State Bank of Cross Plains announced the upcoming merger, which is made up of a near $3 billion in combined assets. Over 400 associates will be employed at the bank across 17 communities in south central Wisconsin.

The boards of directors for both companies agreed unanimously of the planned merger and signed off on it Monday.

Monona Bank President & CEO Paul Hoffmann and SBCP President & CEO Jim Tubbs explained that their companies have shared values and leadership philosophies, which is what makes the joint venture work.

“Both organizations believe strongly in the principles of independent community banking and want to preserve our fundamental beliefs that banking should be built on respectful and supportive relationships that encourage a local focus,” Tubbs said. “When we invest in our neighbors, we enhance the entire community to be a stronger, more stable, and truly vibrant place to live and work.”

The merger is expected to close by the end of the year and both banks will continue to function independently until the spring of 2023. At that time, they will operate under a new name and brand.

The all-stock merger of equals is pending the approval of customary closing conditions, including acceptance by company shareholders and proof of regulatory approvals.

