Advertisement

Monona Bank, State Bank of Cross Plains merger creates Dane Co. largest bank

The boards of directors for both companies agreed unanimously of the planned merger and signed off on it Monday.
Merger
Merger(Pixabay, MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Dane County banks announced a merger Tuesday that would make it the largest bank headquartered in the county and the sixth largest bank headquartered in Wisconsin, according to the companies.

The holding companies for both Monona Bank and State Bank of Cross Plains announced the upcoming merger, which is made up of a near $3 billion in combined assets. Over 400 associates will be employed at the bank across 17 communities in south central Wisconsin.

The boards of directors for both companies agreed unanimously of the planned merger and signed off on it Monday.

Monona Bank President & CEO Paul Hoffmann and SBCP President & CEO Jim Tubbs explained that their companies have shared values and leadership philosophies, which is what makes the joint venture work.

“Both organizations believe strongly in the principles of independent community banking and want to preserve our fundamental beliefs that banking should be built on respectful and supportive relationships that encourage a local focus,” Tubbs said. “When we invest in our neighbors, we enhance the entire community to be a stronger, more stable, and truly vibrant place to live and work.”

The merger is expected to close by the end of the year and both banks will continue to function independently until the spring of 2023. At that time, they will operate under a new name and brand.

The all-stock merger of equals is pending the approval of customary closing conditions, including acceptance by company shareholders and proof of regulatory approvals.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kohl's wants to shed the department store image. (Source: MGNOnline)
Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store
Bartending "legend" Mary Reed is remembered by friends.
Bartending ‘legend’ remembered after fatal hit-and-run on vacation
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Two people robbed at gas station on Madison’s east side
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say

Latest News

Coffee beans
Madison coffee roaster launches new blend to benefit Ukraine
BELOIT PD
Burglary suspect allegedly demanded money through note to Beloit credit union teller
Organizations that empower Madison-area girls
Concerts on the Square returning to Madison this summer
Concerts on the Square returning to Madison this summer
Concerts on the Square returning to Madison this summer