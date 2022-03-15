MPD: Woman stabbed at Madison’s individual shelter site

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 52-year-old woman was arrested early Tuesday morning following a stabbing at the site where individual shelters were established for people experiencing homelessness, the Madison Police Dept. reports.

According to its incident report, the 29-year-old victim was visiting a friend and does not live at the location, in the 3200 block of Dairy Dr. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident. Investigators say she appears to have been attacked with a screwdriver.

Officers responded to the scene shortly before 4 a.m. after a woman walked to a nearby fire station to report the stabbing, the report continued.

By the time they arrived, the suspect, who does live at the site, had left the scene. She had not been taken into custody at the time of the report.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.