Advertisement

MPD: Woman stabbed at Madison’s individual shelter site

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 52-year-old woman was arrested early Tuesday morning following a stabbing at the site where individual shelters were established for people experiencing homelessness, the Madison Police Dept. reports.

According to its incident report, the 29-year-old victim was visiting a friend and does not live at the location, in the 3200 block of Dairy Dr. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident. Investigators say she appears to have been attacked with a screwdriver.

Officers responded to the scene shortly before 4 a.m. after a woman walked to a nearby fire station to report the stabbing, the report continued.

By the time they arrived, the suspect, who does live at the site, had left the scene. She had not been taken into custody at the time of the report.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kohl's wants to shed the department store image. (Source: MGNOnline)
Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store
Bartending "legend" Mary Reed is remembered by friends.
Bartending ‘legend’ remembered after fatal hit-and-run on vacation
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Two people robbed at gas station on Madison’s east side
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say

Latest News

AG Kaul credits new tool for bringing missing McFarland woman home safely
WisDOT revokes license for Baraboo car dealer
The City of Madison Fire Department activated a new ambulance on Sunday.
14-year-old cited for OWI in crash that hurt five people
(FILE) Ukraine flag
Ukrainian flag outside Madison home apparently burned