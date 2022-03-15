NWS offers in-person & virtual Storm Spotter Training in 2022

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Severe weather season is around the corner in southern Wisconsin!

The National Weather Service is hosting in-person as well as virtual storm spotter training sessions ahead of the 2022 severe weather season. Participants will learn about the different types of severe weather (tornadoes, funnel clouds, damaging wind, hail, & flooding) and how to report them to the proper authorities.

Check below for dates, times and the links to register. NWS Storm Spotter training is free and open to the public.

Reminder: The NBC15 viewing area is served by TWO National Weather Service offices. It’s recommended you attend a training session offered by the National Weather Service office that serves your area.

The NBC15 viewing area is served by the NWS Offices in Sullivan & La Crosse. (WMTV NBC15)

NWS MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN SPOTTER TRAINING SESSIONS & LINKS

For more information, visit the NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan Website.

Serving Dane, Rock, Green, Lafayette, Iowa, Sauk, Columbia, Marquette, Green Lake, Dodge, Jefferson, & Walworth Counties

Sessions run about 2 hours. Q&A to follow.

Wed. March 16 @ 6:30 p.m. | Dodge County Admin Building | Juneau, WI

Tue. March 22 @ 6:30 p.m. | Jefferson Co. Fair Park | Jefferson, WI

Wed. March 23 @ 1:00 p.m. | Iowa Co. Law Enforcement Center | Dodgeville, WI

Wed. March 23 @ 6:30 p.m. | Iowa Co. Law Enforcement Center | Dodgeville, WI

Tue. March 29 @ 1:00 p.m. | Columbia Co. Law Enforcement Center | Portage, WI

Tue. March 29 @ 6:30 p.m. | Columbia Co. Law Enforcement Center | Portage, WI

Wed. March 30 @ 1:00 p.m. | Madison Area Technical College | Madison, WI

Wed. March 30 @ 6:30 p.m. | Madison Area Technical College | Madison, WI

Thu. March 31 @ 1 p.m. | City of Monroe Fire Station #1 | Monroe, WI

Thu March 31 @ 6:30 p.m. | Juda Fire Station Community Room | Juda, WI

Fri. April 8 @ 1 p.m. | VIRTUAL -- Registration Link

Thu. April 28 @ 6 p.m. | Community Engagement Center | Whitewater, WI

Tue. May 10 @ 6 p.m. | Plain Public Library | Plain, WI (Sauk County)

Thu. May 12 @ 6:30 p.m. | Rock County Health Care Center | Janesville, WI

NWS LA CROSSE - STORM SPOTTER TRAINING SESSIONS & LINKS

For more information, visit the NWS La Crosse Website.

Serving Grant, Crawford, Richland, Vernon, Adams, & Juneau Counties

Sessions Run about 2 Hours

Wed. March 30 @ 6:30 p.m. | VIRTUAL -- Registration Link

Tue. April 5 @ 2:00 p.m. | VIRTUAL -- Registration Link

Fri. April 18 @ 6:30 p.m. | Lancaster High School | Lancaster, WI

Sat. April 19 @ 6:30 p.m. | VIRTUAL -- Registration Link

