Organizations that empower Madison-area girls

By Maria Lisignoli
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In honor of International Women’s Day March 8, BRAVA Magazine featured seven women in the Madison-area who have been empowering young girls.

NBC 15′s Maria Lisignoli sat down with BRAVA Magazine Editorial Director Shayna Mace Friday to talk about the Madison-area women and organizations empowering the next generation’s creatives, thinkers and leaders.

For more information on all the women featured in the segment, check out the full article in BRAVA’s March/April 2022 issue.

