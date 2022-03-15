Advertisement

Permanent Daylight Savings Time means sunrises at 8 a.m. or later for 80 days

Daylight Saving Time
Daylight Saving Time(WHSV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The U.S. Senate unanimously approved a bill Tuesday that would institute Daylight Saving Time permanently and would keep clocks pushed an hour forward all year round. The Sunshine Protection Act, though, would mean little sunshine for morning commuters in Wisconsin.

Southern Wisconsin would see more than two-and-half months of sunrises that don’t come until 8:00 a.m. or later. While the change would not go into effect until 2023, when Americans would Spring Forward but not Fall Back, a look at sunrise and sunset times for this fall and winter can provide a glimpse, if not the exact dates, of how long days would be.

For example, if Madison residents never switched their clocks back to Standard Time this fall, the sun would not crack the horizon until 8 a.m. on November 23, the day before Thanksgiving. The sun would not rise again in the seven o’clock hour for another 80 days on February 11. From late December until mid-January, the people in southern Wisconsin would not see the sun until nearly 8:30 a.m.

At the other end of the day, the sun would not bow out until approximately 6:30 p.m. in late November and early February. Closer to the Winter Solstice, sunlight would last into the evening rush hour, as the sunsets on the shortest days would come around 5:30 p.m., instead of the 4:30 p.m. they currently are.

Daylight saving time resumed on Sunday as many Americans set their clocks one hour ahead. Standard time will resume in November 2022. Reuters reported if the bill is signed into law, the change would not take place until November 2023.

According to an Associated Press poll, most Americans want to stop switching between daylight saving and standard time, but are divided on which should be used all year.

Members of Congress have long been interested in the potential benefits and costs of daylight saving time since it was first adopted as a wartime measure in 1942. The proposal will now go to the House, where the Energy and Commerce Committee had a hearing to discuss possible legislation last week.

The bill still needs to be approved by the House of Representatives before it can be signed into law.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this article.

