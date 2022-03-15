Ukrainian flag outside Madison home apparently burned

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Ukrainian flag hanging outside a Madison home disappeared over the weekend and was apparently burned.

According to the Madison Police Department, a woman reported Monday morning that she found the flag missing from her home, in the 1700 block of Winnebago Street, and noticed there was burnt debris near where it was hanging.

Police are investigating the incident as a possible arson. Its investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information should call Madison Police at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.