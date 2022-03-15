Advertisement

University of Wisconsin-Madison pledge program aims to help tackle teaching shortage

The University of Wisconsin-Madison is extending a program designed to get more teachers into Wisconsin schools, teaching grades K-12.
By Colton Molesky
Updated: 42 minutes ago
The University of Wisconsin-Madison is extending a program designed to get more teachers into Wisconsin schools, teaching grades K-12.

UW-Madison School of Education Wisconsin Teacher Pledge is a program that pledges to pay the equivalent of in-state tuition/fees, testing, and licensing costs for all teacher education students. In return, students would work in Wisconsin schools for four years or three years at a high-need school or high-need subject area.

The pilot program began in the 2020 fall semester. At the start of March, it was extended through the 2025-2026 school year. Organizers say the program’s goal is to address the increasing needs in schools for teachers in the classroom.

“People are leaving the field more quickly and that creates more turnover in the schools which in turn makes the dual problem of preparing more people and then the veteran teachers leaving the field more quickly,” said the director of the teacher education center Kimber Wilkerson.

According to the UW-Madison website, the $20 million initiative is entirely funded by donors. It is anticipated the program will support over 1,000 students.

