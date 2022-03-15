Warm Temps

Advertisement

By Brian Doogs
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -High pressure moves in through the middle of the week and takes the clouds with it! Mostly clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to fall on either side of the freezing mark. Mostly sunny skies expected Wednesday as we welcome the warmest air of the year! With gusty southerly winds to 30 mph, temperatures will have no problem reaching the middle 60s. Clouds will return Wednesday night ahead of our next weathermaker with lows only into the lower 40s.

A warm front moves through early Thursday and will bring a few showers with it. Highs are still mild and into the middle 50s. The rain increases into Thursday night as a cold front approaches. Colder air will filter in on Friday and it could mix in some wintry precipitation by the afternoon and evening as temperatures only top out around 40 degrees.

Lingering clouds and moisture could last through early Saturday before sunshine takes over. Temperatures will quickly warm through the weekend back to the middle and upper 50s. A bit more unsettled weather could return early next week.

