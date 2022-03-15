Advertisement

Wisconsin GOP leader Vos to meet with election fraud backers

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, right, R-Rochester, listens to Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers address a...
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, right, R-Rochester, listens to Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers address a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly chambers during the governor's State of the State speech at the state Capitol Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he is meeting with advocates for decertifying President Joe Biden’s win in the battleground state, hours before he and the state Senate’s top Republican were to discuss the topic with county GOP leaders.

Vos told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he is also inviting those who believe the 2020 election cannot be decertified to discuss it along with advocates for decertification on Wednesday.

Vos has been under pressure from former President Donald Trump and other Republicans who support his false claims that the election was stolen and say Vos is not doing enough, including decertifying Joe Biden’s win.

