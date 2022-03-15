Advertisement

Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis makes AP All-America first team

Two other Big Ten players made the first team as well.
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis (1) scores during the first half of an NCAA college basketball...
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis (1) scores during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Georgia Tech Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Atlanta.(Hakim Wright Sr. | AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
By Dave Skretta
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - After leading the University of Wisconsin to a share of the conference championship, Johnny Davis was named to a Associated Press’ All-America first team dominated by the Big Ten. Three players from the conference were among the five honored on Tuesday.

The star guard has already took home Big Ten Player of the Year honors. #1 also made the All-B1G first team (naturally) after getting the nod from all coaches. He was not unanimously picked by media members, however Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn and Iowa’s Keegan Murray were.

Meanwhile, Keegan Murray has given Iowa a first-team Associated press All-American for the third straight year. Davis and Murray are joined on the first team by Kofi Cockburn of Illinois, Kentucky big man Oscar Tshiebwe and Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji.

Drew Timme of Gonzaga led the AP second team for the second straight year and was joined by freshman teammate Chet Holmgren. Jaden Ivey of Purdue, Jabari Smith of Auburn and Benedict Mathurin of Arizona rounded out the second team.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kohl's wants to shed the department store image. (Source: MGNOnline)
Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store
Bartending "legend" Mary Reed is remembered by friends.
Bartending ‘legend’ remembered after fatal hit-and-run on vacation
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Two people robbed at gas station on Madison’s east side
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say