Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis makes AP All-America first team

(AP) - After leading the University of Wisconsin to a share of the conference championship, Johnny Davis was named to a Associated Press’ All-America first team dominated by the Big Ten. Three players from the conference were among the five honored on Tuesday.

The star guard has already took home Big Ten Player of the Year honors. #1 also made the All-B1G first team (naturally) after getting the nod from all coaches. He was not unanimously picked by media members, however Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn and Iowa’s Keegan Murray were.

Meanwhile, Keegan Murray has given Iowa a first-team Associated press All-American for the third straight year. Davis and Murray are joined on the first team by Kofi Cockburn of Illinois, Kentucky big man Oscar Tshiebwe and Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji.

Drew Timme of Gonzaga led the AP second team for the second straight year and was joined by freshman teammate Chet Holmgren. Jaden Ivey of Purdue, Jabari Smith of Auburn and Benedict Mathurin of Arizona rounded out the second team.

