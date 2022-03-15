Wisconsin’s streak of daily declines in COVID-19 rolling average snapped

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time in nearly two months, the key metric state health officials use to track new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin went up. The increase in the seven-day rolling-average reflected in the latest Dept. of Health Services report is slight, but it also snaps a 54-day stretch during which that figure only went down.

According to DHS’ update, the state recorded 450 new, confirmed cases on Tuesday. That nudged the seven-day rolling-average from 341 cases per day over the past week to 353 cases per day. Health officials use the rolling-average to track changes in case load because day-to-day totals can be so volatile. For example, Tuesday’s one-day figure octupled the previous day’s 55 new cases.

New confirmed COVID-19 cases by date confirmed, and 7-day average, on March 15, 2022. (Dept. of Health Services)

Hospitalizations in Wisconsin continue their downward trajectory, DHS’ map shows. In its weekly report, both patients admitted in general as well as those in Intensive Care Units were declining. The agency only releases those figures weekly, and a new report is due on Wednesday. Many health departments have switched from tracking cases to hospitalizations to gauge the threat COVID-19 poses to the community.

There is one decline in DHS’ dashboard that health officials likely are not celebrating: vaccinations. Its vaccine tracker indicates the total number of vaccine doses delivered last week declined, as it has all year. The agency reports 18,538 doses were delivered last week, including the standard series and booster shots. The only other time it tallied fewer than 20,000 shots was the very first week vaccinations were available when supplies were still trickling in and only frontline workers were allowed to get them.

The average number of deaths per day has remained flat for nearly the entire month. An average of nine people died each day over the past week from COVID-19 or complications related to the virus, DHS states. The average has remained flat for nearly the entirety of March, except for one point when it dipped to eight per day. In all, state officials have recorded 12,387 deaths since the pandemic began.

Cumulative total confirmed COVID-19 deaths by date of death, on March 15, 2022. (Dept. of Health Services)

