WisDOT revokes license for Baraboo car dealer

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation revoked a motor vehicle dealer license for a Baraboo used car dealer Tuesday after alleging it failed to maintain its business facilities.

The agency stated Fast and Furious Motors, located on the 300 block of State Road 136 in Baraboo, failed to maintain their business facilities at its licensed location. This is a violation of Wisconsin Statute §218.0116(1)(nm).

The DOT revoked the business’ license on Saturday.

WisDOT’s Dealer and Agent Section investigated and is in charge of licensing, regulating and resolving disputes about dealership sales and warranty repairs. It also investigates odometer tampering and title fraud complaints.

