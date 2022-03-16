Advertisement

Badgers’ Johnny Davis NFT marks 1st time fans can own a digital collectible of a collegiate player

Johnny Davis NFT
Johnny Davis NFT(Candy Digital)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin- Madison men’s basketball standout Johnny Davis’ NFT launched Monday, marking the first time that fans will be able to own a digital collectible of a collegiate athlete.

Candy Digital, a digital collectible company, announced that its Sweet Futures NFT collection was available for purchase online until 7 p.m. Thursday.

NFT stands for “non-fungible token” and is usually used in digital artwork or photos to include data so that the work cannot be replicated.

According to Candy Digital, the NFTs of Davis are part of the company’s “Candy Sweet Futures Basketball Collection” and dropped just in time for the NCAA tournament this weekend.

A team of motion artists and designers brought several college basketball players to life by combining 2D photography of them playing with a digital environment. Each picture has a futuristic feel and has lines inspired by the ones on a basketball court, the company explained.

Other athletes portrayed in the digital artwork include University of Alabama player JD Davison and University of Iowa’s Keegan Murray.

