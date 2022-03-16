Driver killed in fiery wreck in southwest Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person died Tuesday after his vehicle reportedly went airborne before it crashing into a tree on the Madison’s southwest side, the police department reports.

According to an MPD update, the 24-year-old driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the wreck. Traffic investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.

A witness told officers the man’s vehicle was speeding down the 5400 block of Raymond Rd. around 5:15 p.m. when it went off the road and into the air before hitting the tree and caught fire. The driver was taken to the hospital where he later died.

MPD also noted that, while the witness was trying to help at the scene of the crash, another driver rear-ended the witness’ vehicle.

The name of the driver who died has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.