Advertisement

Driver killed in fiery wreck in southwest Madison

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person died Tuesday after his vehicle reportedly went airborne before it crashing into a tree on the Madison’s southwest side, the police department reports.

According to an MPD update, the 24-year-old driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the wreck. Traffic investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.

A witness told officers the man’s vehicle was speeding down the 5400 block of Raymond Rd. around 5:15 p.m. when it went off the road and into the air before hitting the tree and caught fire. The driver was taken to the hospital where he later died.

MPD also noted that, while the witness was trying to help at the scene of the crash, another driver rear-ended the witness’ vehicle.

The name of the driver who died has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daylight Saving Time
Permanent Daylight Savings Time means sunrises at 8 a.m. or later for 80 days
Kohl's wants to shed the department store image. (Source: MGNOnline)
Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store
Bartending "legend" Mary Reed is remembered by friends.
Bartending ‘legend’ remembered after fatal hit-and-run on vacation
WisDOT revokes license for Baraboo car dealer
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Two people robbed at gas station on Madison’s east side

Latest News

Chandler Halderson leaves the courtroom after the jury found him guilty of all counts in the...
Convicted killer Halderson must attend sentencing Thursday, Dane Co. judge rules
Trinity Irish Dancers prepare for St. Patrick’s Day performances
Trinity Irish Dancers prepare for St. Patrick’s Day performances
Trinity Irish Dancers
Trinity Irish Dancers prepare for St. Patrick’s Day performances
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
Teen taken into custody for allegedly showing gun to another juvenile