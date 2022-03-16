Evers announces $50M in federal money aimed at public safety

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is sending another $50 million in federal money to police departments and court systems around the state.

Milwaukee County will get $14 million to expand hours and staffing as officials seek to whittle down a backlog worsened by the coronavirus pandemic.

Local and county police agencies around the state will share $19 million. Local and tribal law enforcement agencies will receive no fewer than $7,000. The allocation amount is based on a formula that considers the population served and a violent crime add-on for locations where violent crime exceeds the state average.

“Whether it’s training, recruitment bonuses, community policing needs, or technology, these funds will help our local and tribal law enforcement agencies address their community’s specific public safety needs,” Evers said. At the end of the day, folks, from investing in mental health support and diversion to getting folks a fair and speedy trial, to bolstering re-entry programming, we’re going to follow the science and use evidence-based, data-driven strategies to build a safer, fairer Wisconsin for everyone.”

Milwaukee police will get the largest amount, $3 million. Madison police will receive over $834,000, according to a full breakdown of the funds.

Five-million will also go toward the State Crime Lab so that it can outsource testing associated with controlled substance and DNA cases. It will also use the funds for training for firearm examiners so that analysts can continue participating in jury trials.

Evers, who is seeking a second term this fall against Republicans who have criticized him on public safety, said the spending is essential to push back against violence that “is not a foregone conclusion.”

