High school referees worry WIAA boys basketball scrutiny could turn more away from officiating

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Southern Wisconsin Officials Association (SWOA) worries that intense scrutiny from fans, family members and elected officials could prevent people from becoming referees, which was only heightened after an incident this weekend at a divisional tournament.

One moment of controversy stems from the Boys State Basketball Division 5 Sectional Championship between Bangor and Southwestern High School on Saturday. Bangor defeated Southwestern 79-74 in overtime. Fans took pictures that appear to show the ball still in the hands of a Bangor player who made the buzzer-beater field goal that sent the game into overtime.

Several Southwestern fans felt that this play deserved a review, discussing it on social media and in a petition.

WIAA director of communications Todd Clark spoke to NBC15 News on the phone and said, “Our jurisdiction runs out the minute the clock runs out.”

He also said the judgement comes down to the official and, “You cannot appeal when it comes to the judgement of the official and based on membership rules there can be no appeals during playoffs.”

Southwestern High School is located in Wisconsin Assembly’s 49th District and represented by Republican Travis Tranel, who received several calls from concerned citizens about the game.

Tranel wrote a letter to WIAA Board of Control President Willy Chambers on Monday requesting that the organization acknowledge that officials made a mistake in his district during the buzzer-beater shot. In a portion of the letter, Tranel said:

“We are requesting an official explanation by the WIAA and acknowledgement that the wrong call was made, denying Southwestern the win at the end of regulation. This would go a long way toward recognizing the hard work and self-sacrifice the student athletes of the boys’ basketball team of Southwestern High School made this season. The officials mistake cost a great group of kids a chance to move on to state and fulfill their dreams.”

WIAA released the following statement on Monday:

The following letter was sent to all WIAA member schools this afternoon regarding recent events within the boys' basketball tournament series. pic.twitter.com/YnoNjin6Pp — WIAA (@wiaawi) March 14, 2022

”If it keeps going I would say that high school really is in jeopardy in the future,” SWOA governance chairperson Dave Jameson said. “It’s difficult to see this kind of stuff happen when we’re basically just guys giving back to a game that we played and enjoyed. It’s hard to know that that’s now an outlying possibility that this could happen no matter where we go.”

Jameson recruits new referees and tries to retain them. He shared that several people retired early during the COVID-19 pandemic and left them short-staffed.

”Getting yelled at is part of what we do and you have to be able to figure out how to take that and work through it,” he said. “But this is really difficult for any official to try to tell some young official that this is the way that this is going to happen now. I don’t know why they’d want to get involved.”

Rep. Tranel said his letter is not directed at referees, only the WIAA. He said he refereed basketball in high school and college so he understands the pressure officials are under.

”It’s a tough call for the officials in the moment,” Rep. Tranel said. “We acknowledge that. The rules are clear at the time of the game they can’t look at reply I understand that. The fans understand all of that and even the players understand that but it would be nice for the WIAA just to acknowledge that, ‘Hey the officials made a mistake and the basket shouldn’t have counted.’”

He said he wants acknowledgement now, but possible change in the future.

”Maybe they should consider taking video evidence and doing replay when it’s available,” he said. “A simple 10-second huddle or discussion I think couldn’t clearly show that the game should’ve been over. So those are discussions that could happen down the road.”

Clark said the video may not show everything that happened. There could be some delay and if they accepted these rule changes, people would be calling them all of the time.

Jameson said he hopes this kind of incident does not continue.

”Anytime that we add this type of thing, to me it’s an absolute roadblock for new young officials who might be thinking, ‘Hey I might want to do this,’'’ he said.

