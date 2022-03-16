Advertisement

McCutchen back in NL Central on one-year deal with Brewers

FILE -P hiladelphia Phillies' Andrew McCutchen (22) hits a two-run homer in the seventh inning...
FILE -P hiladelphia Phillies' Andrew McCutchen (22) hits a two-run homer in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Atlanta.(John Bazemore | AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrew McCutchen is heading back to the NL Central after signing with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Brewers announced Wednesday they have signed the five-time All-Star outfielder to a one-year contract. McCutchen spent the first nine years of his career in the NL Central with Pittsburgh and won the 2013 NL MVP during his Pirates tenure.

McCutchen batted .222 with 27 homers and 80 RBIs while posting a .334 on-base percentage and .444 slugging percentage in 144 games with the Philadelphia Phillies last season.

He hit .293 with a .405 on-base percentage against left-handers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kohl's wants to shed the department store image. (Source: MGNOnline)
Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store
Daylight Saving Time
Permanent Daylight Savings Time means sunrises at 8 a.m. or later for 80 days
Bartending "legend" Mary Reed is remembered by friends.
Bartending ‘legend’ remembered after fatal hit-and-run on vacation
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Two people robbed at gas station on Madison’s east side
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class

Latest News

Johnny Davis NFT
Badgers’ Johnny Davis NFT marks 1st time fans can own a digital collectible of a collegiate player
The Southern Wisconsin Officials Association worries that intense scrutiny from fans, family...
High school referees worry WIAA boys basketball scrutiny could turn more away from officiating
FILE - Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams runs on the field in the first half of an...
Cap concerns limit Packers’ options heading into free agency
(Source: Pixabay)
Henrik Stenson to be Ryder Cup captain for Europe in Rome