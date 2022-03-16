Advertisement

Meriter observes larger volume of Norovirus, infectious GI virus

(WVLT)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UnityPoint Health - Meriter has seen a larger volume of Norovirus cases in the community, and is sharing safety reminders about the gastrointestinal virus.

According to UnityPoint Health, the infectious virus is most commonly passed by contaminated surfaces or hands.

Symptoms of Norovirus include: vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps, and in some cases a low-grade fever, chills, headache, and muscle cramps.

Meriter suggests following some of these practices to limit the spread of the virus:

  • If you’re sick or experiencing any gastrointestinal problems remain home from school, work or social activities.
  • Handwashing with soap and water should be performed frequently. Alcohol-based hand sanitizer is the next best thing if proper handwashing cannot be performed.
    • Soap and water handwashing should always be performed:
      • After using the bathroom
      • Before eating or handling food
      • After exposure to stool or vomit
  • Always follow safe food handling practices and be cautious of sharing food, utensils or beverages.
  • Masking can also be helpful in preventing the spread of norovirus

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daylight Saving Time
Permanent Daylight Savings Time means sunrises at 8 a.m. or later for 80 days
Kohl's wants to shed the department store image. (Source: MGNOnline)
Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store
Bartending "legend" Mary Reed is remembered by friends.
Bartending ‘legend’ remembered after fatal hit-and-run on vacation
WisDOT revokes license for Baraboo car dealer
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Two people robbed at gas station on Madison’s east side

Latest News

Feb. 28 to March 4, 2022, is UW-Stout's Career Conference Week. Over 340 employers are featured...
Lt. Gov. Barnes tests positive for COVID-19
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing...
In his own words: Bart Halderson’s father remembers his son and daughter-in-law Krista
Chandler Halderson leaves the courtroom after the jury found him guilty of all counts in the...
Convicted killer Halderson must attend sentencing Thursday, Dane Co. judge rules
Driver killed in fiery wreck in southwest Madison