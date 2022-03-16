Meriter observes larger volume of Norovirus, infectious GI virus

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UnityPoint Health - Meriter has seen a larger volume of Norovirus cases in the community, and is sharing safety reminders about the gastrointestinal virus.

According to UnityPoint Health, the infectious virus is most commonly passed by contaminated surfaces or hands.

Symptoms of Norovirus include: vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps, and in some cases a low-grade fever, chills, headache, and muscle cramps.

Meriter suggests following some of these practices to limit the spread of the virus:

If you’re sick or experiencing any gastrointestinal problems remain home from school, work or social activities.

Handwashing with soap and water should be performed frequently. Alcohol-based hand sanitizer is the next best thing if proper handwashing cannot be performed. Soap and water handwashing should always be performed: After using the bathroom Before eating or handling food After exposure to stool or vomit

Always follow safe food handling practices and be cautious of sharing food, utensils or beverages.

Masking can also be helpful in preventing the spread of norovirus

