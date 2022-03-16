New Madison Symphony Orchestra executive director announced

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After Madison Symphony Orchestra, Inc. (MSO) led a nine-month nationwide search for a new executive director to lead their team, the search has come to and end.

MSO announced last Friday that Robert A. Reed will take the sought-after seat on June 6, 2022. Reed, an already seasoned manager in the orchestra and cultural arts industry, says that is overjoyed to fill the position.

“I look forward to building upon MSO’s years of excellent leadership and its outstanding legacy — leading the organization forward to its 100th Anniversary Season and beyond,” Reed said in a statement. “With an excellent base of Symphony musicians, Board, staff and volunteers, there will certainly be some exciting times ahead,” he continued.

Some of the experience that Reed brings to role includes long range strategy and artistic planning, successful fundraising and capital campaigns, extensive work building consensus engagement, and labor relations.

