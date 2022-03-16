Sheriff’s Office offers update on deputy fired after reported Festge Park attack

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office offered new details on the firing of one of its former deputies who reported firing her weapon at a man who attacked her with an edged weapon at Festge Park in October of last year. In February, the Sheriff’s Office revealed the deputy, Sara Bortz-Rodriguez, had been fired less than a month after the incident following its internal investigation.

Up until now, and including with this latest statement, the Sheriff’s Office has been tight-lipped about what its investigation determined. The reason for the termination was given as Bortz-Rodriguez violated Dane County’s civil service rules as well as the Sheriff’s Office’s code of conduct.

Wednesday’s statement noted the Sheriff’s Office’s response to the deputy’s report, describing the large-scale effort in and around the park to find an armed man, which lasted for hours. Searchers also notified neighbors to be on alert for the man.

“We sympathize with the citizens who live near Festge County Park for the fear and concern this incident caused. We want to assure the citizens of Dane County that we hold our deputies to the highest of standards and consider the public’s trust and safety our priority,” Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said in the statement.

In addition to the internal investigation, the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation was asked to investigate the incident because an officer fired their weapon. That investigation wrapped in February, at which point the Sheriff’s Office said publicly for the first time that Bortz-Rodriguez had been terminated. The results of that investigation have been turned over to the Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office to decide if charges are warranted. None if DCI’s findings have been released as well.

Prior to her dismissal, Bortz-Rodriguez had been with the Sheriff’s Office since May 2014.

