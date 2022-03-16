Sheriff’s Office: Quadren Wilson returns to Dane Co. Jail after hospital admittance

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man who was shot during an arrest by two state agents last month is back at the Dane County Jail after having to go to the hospital earlier this week and receiving medical clearance from doctors Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office PIO Elise Schaffer stated that Quadren Wilson was back at the jail as of 2 p.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office is not allowed to comment further on a resident’s medical care, as Schaffer explained his medical clearance was totally dependent on the doctors’ decision at the hospital.

Schaffer added that there is no new information regarding the officer-involved shooting.

Wilson’s lawyer told NBC15 on Monday that the wounds to his back from the shooting were infected. The lawyer said that he believed the jail is giving Wilson the best of care.

Wilson was scheduled for his second surgery on Tuesday. His mom and lawyers confirmed he was supposed to have surgery earlier Tuesday evening to treat the infected injuries.

His family and friends spoke out previously about his wounds, arguing he should have been able to spend more time in the hospital before being put in jail.

Medical records released on Feb. 18 showed that after Wilson was admitted to UW Health’s emergency department, he had five wounds and a cut. Most of the wounds were to his back. Medical notes from the trauma doctors also indicate Wilson didn’t have much feeling from his stomach down at the time of his admission.

Twenty-one members of various law agencies participated in Wilson’s arrest on Feb. 3 near the intersection of American Parkway and East Park Boulevard on Madison’s east side, including members of the DEA, Wisconsin State Patrol, the Dept. of Natural Resources, and the Madison Police Dept. None of them were wearing body cameras at the time. The two agents who fired their weapons on the scene were identified as DCI Special Agents Mark Wagner and Nathan Peskie.

Wilson was wanted on an outstanding Department of Corrections warrant related to a parole violation and was the subject of an ongoing investigation, officials noted.

