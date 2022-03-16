Advertisement

Teen taken into custody for allegedly showing gun to another juvenile

Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Police Department officers took a 17-year-old boy into custody Tuesday after he allegedly showed a gun to another juvenile.

According to a report, police responded to a weapons offense around 7:30 p.m. to the 200 block of Dodge Street at the YMCA of Northern Rock County.

Police allege they found a gun in the teen’s backpack.

He is accused of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct.

