Advertisement

Trinity Irish Dancers prepare for St. Patrick’s Day performances

Trinity Irish Dancers
Trinity Irish Dancers(NBC15)
By Erin Sullivan
Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Trinity Irish Dancers will bring the luck of the Irish to southern Wisconsin this St. Patrick’s Day, entertaining crowds and encouraging children to join in on this historic performance art.

The dancers will perform virtually and at various pubs on Thursday in celebration of Irish culture on the day that marks the death of Saint Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland.

The public can go watch the dancers perform at the following times and locations:

  • Thursday, March 17:
    • 4:00 p.m. at Essen Haus Madison in Madison
    • 5:00 p.m. at Montag’s Pub and Grill in Cross Plains
    • 6:00 p.m. at The Thirsty Goat in Fitchburg

The Trinity Academy of Irish Dance’s Waunakee location is also hosting an open house with free jig lessons for anyone interested in checking out what the program has to offer.

  • Open House & Free Jig Lessons
    • Date: Sunday, March 20, 2022
    • Time: 10am-12pm
    • Location: 1340 Montondon Ave. Waunakee, WI 53597

Trinity’s Spring Beginners classes run every Sunday from 9-9:45 a.m. from March 27-May 22nd. Registration is open now for a cost of $150 for kids ages 3.5-10.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kohl's wants to shed the department store image. (Source: MGNOnline)
Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store
Daylight Saving Time
Permanent Daylight Savings Time means sunrises at 8 a.m. or later for 80 days
Bartending "legend" Mary Reed is remembered by friends.
Bartending ‘legend’ remembered after fatal hit-and-run on vacation
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Two people robbed at gas station on Madison’s east side
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class

Latest News

Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
Teen taken into custody for allegedly showing gun to another juvenile
A wastewater treatment plant in Madison.
DHS: Increasing COVID-19 virus amounts found at some Wis. wastewater plants
(FILE) Ukraine flag
Ukrainian flag outside Madison home apparently burned
Ukrainian flag outside Madison home apparently burned
Ukrainian flag outside Madison home apparently burned