Trinity Irish Dancers prepare for St. Patrick’s Day performances

WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Trinity Irish Dancers will bring the luck of the Irish to southern Wisconsin this St. Patrick’s Day, entertaining crowds and encouraging children to join in on this historic performance art.

The dancers will perform virtually and at various pubs on Thursday in celebration of Irish culture on the day that marks the death of Saint Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland.

The public can go watch the dancers perform at the following times and locations:

Thursday, March 17: 4:00 p.m. at Essen Haus Madison in Madison 5:00 p.m. at Montag’s Pub and Grill in Cross Plains 6:00 p.m. at The Thirsty Goat in Fitchburg



The Trinity Academy of Irish Dance’s Waunakee location is also hosting an open house with free jig lessons for anyone interested in checking out what the program has to offer.

Open House & Free Jig Lessons Date: Sunday, March 20, 2022 Time: 10am-12pm Location: 1340 Montondon Ave. Waunakee, WI 53597



Trinity’s Spring Beginners classes run every Sunday from 9-9:45 a.m. from March 27-May 22nd. Registration is open now for a cost of $150 for kids ages 3.5-10.

