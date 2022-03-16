Ukrainian flags selling out as Wisconsinites show support

Advertisement

Ukrainian flags selling out as Wisconsinites show their support(WBAY)
By Megan Kernan
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHWAUBENON Wis. (WBAY) - Ukrainian flags are flying out the door as Wisconsinites flock to Fly Me Flag in Ashwaubenon to show support with the country’s blue and yellow flag.

People from all across the country, including right here in Northeast Wisconsin, are finding ways to stand with the people of Ukraine.

Prior to Russia’s invasion, the Ukrainian flag wasn’t stocked in-store at Fly Me Flag.

“It started about three weeks ago, we just got that first phone call and somebody walked in. And since then, the demand has continued to grow,” said Stacey Stewart, owner of Fly Me Flag.

Now, the company has sold dozens of flags, and has a wait list as the demand continues to grow.

“Our customers feel like they want to fly that blue and yellow flag to show support, and to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine. And it’s a great visual way to really show how they’re feeling, and that they’re concerned and want to be supportive. It’s neat to see the colors of Ukraine being flown here in Wisconsin, in our communities,” said Stewart.

Fly Me Flag has had difficulties getting the Ukrainian flags in, and keeping them in stock.

The company says about 50 more flags are expected to arrive on Thursday, and dozens more coming next week.

“The blue represents calm, and the gold or the yellow, joy. What a beautiful way to show those colors in the hopes that calm and joy will one day be returned to the people of Ukraine,” Stewart said.

For more information about Ukraine’s flag at Fly Me Flag, click here.

