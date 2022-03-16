Warmest Day of the Year (so far); Friday turning Messy

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - GOOD NEWS -- Today will be the warmest day of the year so far -- with highs climbing into the upper 60s! Some places could near 70°F.

SW winds will be breezy - gusting upwards of 30-35mph. Expect sunshine to stick around until late tonight.

Cloud cover increases as a weak cold front drops in from the NW. A few lights showers are possible on Thursday. It still looks like a mild day with highs in the mid 50s.

Big changes are coming late in the week. Friday appears much more messy - with a rain/snow mix moving into southern Wisconsin. At this point, both long-term models show a low-pressure system moving by just South of Wisconsin. Rain showers and a colder wintry mix develop on the North side of the system. NE winds will be breezy and bring in colder air into Wisconsin. The big question is just where the transition zone between rain & snow will set up. Stay tuned for finer details on the precip.

If snow does fall, it will be heavy & wet.

Rain & snow wrap up early Saturday - with highs climbing back into the mid 40s. It’ll be a quick recovery early next week as highs top out in the 50s with sunshine. The next chance of rain arrives on Tuesday.

