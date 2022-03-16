Advertisement

Warmest Day of the Year (so far); Friday turning Messy

Highs climb into the mid - upper 60s. Some places could hit 70°! A rain/snow mix is setting up for Friday.
Afternoon temperatures climb into the mid and upper 60s this Wednesday!
Afternoon temperatures climb into the mid and upper 60s this Wednesday!(WMTV)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - GOOD NEWS -- Today will be the warmest day of the year so far -- with highs climbing into the upper 60s! Some places could near 70°F.

SW winds will be breezy - gusting upwards of 30-35mph. Expect sunshine to stick around until late tonight.

Cloud cover increases as a weak cold front drops in from the NW. A few lights showers are possible on Thursday. It still looks like a mild day with highs in the mid 50s.

Big changes are coming late in the week. Friday appears much more messy - with a rain/snow mix moving into southern Wisconsin. At this point, both long-term models show a low-pressure system moving by just South of Wisconsin. Rain showers and a colder wintry mix develop on the North side of the system. NE winds will be breezy and bring in colder air into Wisconsin. The big question is just where the transition zone between rain & snow will set up. Stay tuned for finer details on the precip.

If snow does fall, it will be heavy & wet.

Rain & snow wrap up early Saturday - with highs climbing back into the mid 40s. It’ll be a quick recovery early next week as highs top out in the 50s with sunshine. The next chance of rain arrives on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kohl's wants to shed the department store image. (Source: MGNOnline)
Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store
Daylight Saving Time
Permanent Daylight Savings Time means sunrises at 8 a.m. or later for 80 days
Bartending "legend" Mary Reed is remembered by friends.
Bartending ‘legend’ remembered after fatal hit-and-run on vacation
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Two people robbed at gas station on Madison’s east side
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class

Latest News

7-Day
Warm Temps
Highs climb into the 60s on Wednesday afternoon!
60s Around the Corner; Friday’s Rain/Mix still Pending
Tuesday Extended Forecast
60s are back tomorrow; Friday rain chances still pending
Ice Safety
Mild Stretch Ahead