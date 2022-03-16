Wet Weather Returns

Advertisement

By Brian Doogs
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -High pressure moves out after the warmest air of the year. This will draw a warm front into the area late tonight and Thursday morning. Overnight lows will be mild and only into the lower 40s. Scattered showers will be possible Thursday as highs top out into the middle 50s. A cold front swings through Thursday night with better coverage of rain activity and temperatures back into the 30s.

A low pressure will ride up that cold front Friday just to our south. This will put a band of precipitation over southern Wisconsin. New data suggest that rain would transition over to some light snow with minor wet accumulations possible in some areas. This continues Friday night into Saturday morning before pushing out.

The weekend should be nice as we get between systems. Sunshine returns late Saturday and continues Sunday. Temperatures will likely be into the 50s but could be lower if snow accumulations occur the day before. Another storm system approaches for the early half of the week with another chance of rain and snow depending on the exact track.

