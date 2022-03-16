Advertisement

Wisconsin GOP leader meets with election fraud backers

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks to the media after Gov. Tony Evers addressed a joint...
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks to the media after Gov. Tony Evers addressed a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly chambers during the governor's State of the State speech at the state Capitol Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican speaker of the Assembly is meeting privately with advocates for decertifying President Joe Biden’s win in the battleground state.

The meeting only started after he kicked a fellow GOP lawmaker and candidate for governor out of the closed-door gathering.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos called the Wednesday meeting, saying as he walked in to the Capitol hearing room that he meets with anyone who asks.

But he wouldn’t allow state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, a candidate for governor who has introduced resolutions to decertify the election, into the room. Ramthun called it obstruction.

