Advertisement

All-Pro LB De’Vondre Campbell decides to stay with Packers

FILE - Arizona Cardinals linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) is shown during an NFL football...
FILE - Arizona Cardinals linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) is shown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., in this Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, file photo. The Green Bay Packers have added a veteran presence at inside linebacker by signing De’Vondre Campbell. Campbell comes to Green Bay after starting all 16 games for the Arizona Cardinals last season and posting 99 tackles, including 69 solos.(AP Photo/Stew Milne, File)(Stew Milne | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell is staying with the Green Bay Packers.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Friday they had re-signed Campbell, who arrived in Green Bay last year and produced a breakthrough season.
Terms weren’t disclosed.

Campbell was the Packers’ first inside linebacker to earn first-team All-Pro honors since Hall of Famer Ray Nitschke did it in 1966.

Campbell had a career-high 145 tackles and gave the Packers the playmaking linebacker they had lacked in recent seasons.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daylight Saving Time
Permanent Daylight Savings Time means sunrises at 8 a.m. or later for 80 days
The Southern Wisconsin Officials Association worries that intense scrutiny from fans, family...
High school referees worry WIAA boys basketball scrutiny could turn more away from officiating
WisDOT revokes license for Baraboo car dealer
Bartending "legend" Mary Reed is remembered by friends.
Bartending ‘legend’ remembered after fatal hit-and-run on vacation
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Two people robbed at gas station on Madison’s east side

Latest News

Wisconsin hires ex-Badgers center Al Johnson as RBs coach
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27)...
Antetokounmpo scores 36 points, Bucks hold off Kings 135-126
Virginia Tech's Storm Murphy (5) looks to pass in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game...
Middleton’s Kevin Bavery supporting former student Storm Murphy in Milwaukee on Friday
FILE -P hiladelphia Phillies' Andrew McCutchen (22) hits a two-run homer in the seventh inning...
McCutchen back in NL Central on one-year deal with Brewers