All-Pro LB De’Vondre Campbell decides to stay with Packers
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell is staying with the Green Bay Packers.
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Friday they had re-signed Campbell, who arrived in Green Bay last year and produced a breakthrough season.
Terms weren’t disclosed.
Campbell was the Packers’ first inside linebacker to earn first-team All-Pro honors since Hall of Famer Ray Nitschke did it in 1966.
Campbell had a career-high 145 tackles and gave the Packers the playmaking linebacker they had lacked in recent seasons.
