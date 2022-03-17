Advertisement

Antetokounmpo scores 36 points, Bucks hold off Kings 135-126

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27)...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 14, 2022, in Salt Lake City.(Rick Bowmer | AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 36 points and 10 rebounds, Wesley Matthews made a clutch 3-pointer with 1:32 remaining, and the Milwaukee Bucks held off the Sacramento Kings 135-126.

Khris Middleton added 32 points, eight rebounds and eight assists to help Milwaukee win its eighth in nine games.

Jrue Holiday scored 21 points and Bobby Portis Jr. had 12.

Antetokounmpo had his fifth straight game with 30 points or more as he chases Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s franchise scoring record.

The two-time MVP shot 12 of 23, made 12 of 16 free throws and dominated a stretch late in the third quarter when he scored Milwaukee’s final 12 points.

