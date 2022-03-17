BBB offers tips on buying event tickets safely from online resellers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the NCAA tournament just days away, fans may be checking on ticket websites for resale options in order to watch the Wisconsin Badgers take on Colgate- and hoping they don’t break the bank doing so.

Tickets across websites like Ticketmaster, StubHub and Vivid Seats all range in price Wednesday from around $150 to over $1,100 to sit courtside.

The Better Business Bureau put out tips Wednesday for how to avoid overpaying for resale tickets to events, as well as how to not fall for fake ticket scams.

The BBB reminded consumers to check to see if ticket resellers have a consumer protection policy and/or are registered with the National Association of Ticket Brokers. Most resellers will provide a full refund if the ticket ends up being a forgery, the agency noted.

Buying from a reseller that also offers primary tickets, such as LiveNation or Ticketmaster, adds a layer of protection. The BBB noted these companies will invalidate an original ticket and make a new bar code for the new buyer to use.

Consumers should also review policies before making purchases and use a credit card to make the purchase. The BBB stated that credit cards help protect the buyer if the tickets are not authentic.

To find the best deals on tickets, the BBB said to compare prices on various verified websites. It also recommended that people account for extra fees when completing their purchase.

Finally, it could pay to wait. The BBB said buying tickets within a week of the event, rather than a month, will likely get the buyer a lower price. Be warned though, it could backfire if the event is overly popular.

