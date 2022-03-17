Brewers release revised 2022 regular season schedule

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Brewers announced their revised regular season schedule Wednesday, which includes a new Home Opener as well as several other changes from the original version.

The team’s season will begin with a game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 7 at 1:20 p.m.

The team will play the St. Louis Cardinals at their Home Opener on Milwaukee’s ‘414 Day,’ April 14 and 4:14 p.m.

The changes are the result of the first two series being rescheduled, the team said:

April 25 against the San Francisco Giants at 5:10 p.m. at American Family Field has been added.

Sept. 8 against the San Francisco Giants is now a traditional doubleheader starting at 3:10 p.m.

Oct 3-5 against the Arizona Diamondbacks has been added to the end of the schedule.

The full schedule and home game times can be found here: brewers.com/schedule.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.