Dane Co. averages more cases per day than any other county in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New state data show Dane Co. is recording more COVID-19 cases by far than any other county in Wisconsin. According to the Dept. of Health Services latest report, the seven-day rolling-average for state’s second-largest county currently sits at 39 positive cases per day over the past week.

The only county even close is the only one larger than Dane Co. Despite having nearly twice as many people, Milwaukee Co. saw 33 cases per day over the previous seven days. In Waukesha Co., the seven-day rolling-average is 22 cases per day, DHS’ dashboard shows. Every other county’s average less than a third of Dane Co., while many of the rest are in the low single digits.

One positive sign for Madison and the surrounding communities is how fast its average dropped in the past week. Since March 8, the average in Dane Co. has been cut nearly in half, dropping from 74 to the current 39 cases per day. Meanwhile, local officials at Public Health Madison and Dane Co. put the county’s seven day rolling average at a higher 57.4 cases per day. For purposes of this story’s comparison, NBC15 News focused on the number provided by the state because it provides a consistent means to compare the 72 counties in Wisconsin.

Number of reported confirmed COVID-19 cases by date of symptom onset or diagnosis, as of March 17, 2022. (Dept. of Health Services)

Zooming out, Wisconsin’s seven-day rolling-average ticked down again to 344 cases per day. That puts the state only a couple cases per day behind Monday’s report of 342 cases per day, which is the lowest recorded since last summer. With the 452 cases added Thursday, DHS has now reported 1,388,394 cases since the pandemic began. Approximately halfway through March, health officials have recorded 6,316 positive tests. As recently as January 27, the state was seeing that many in a single day.

The seven-day rolling-average for deaths held at nine per day. Only once this month, when it dipped to seven per day, has the average been more than one number off the current average. According to DHS, the total number of people who have died from COVID-19 or complications from the virus has risen to 12,451 since the pandemic began.

New confirmed COVID-19 cases by date confirmed, and 7-day average, as of March 17, 2022. (Dept. of Health Services)

