Advertisement

Evers lashes out at conservatives over PFAS standards

PFAS is considered a ‘forever chemical’ but there are ways to limit it.
PFAS is considered a ‘forever chemical’ but there are ways to limit it.(CBS Newspath)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is lashing out at conservative members of the Department of Natural Resources policy board for refusing to set limits on a group of chemicals known as PFAS in Wisconsin groundwater.

The board in February set limits for drinking water and surface water but refused to impose any restrictions for groundwater.

That means the state’s wells will go unregulated for PFAS. Conservatives on the board said they were concerned about costs of replacing or remediating contaminated wells. Evers told an audience at a luncheon on Thursday that the board should impose restrictions quickly and more transparently.

He says the longer the board waits the more expensive restrictions will become and more people will suffer health problems.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daylight Saving Time
Permanent Daylight Savings Time means sunrises at 8 a.m. or later for 80 days
The Southern Wisconsin Officials Association worries that intense scrutiny from fans, family...
High school referees worry WIAA boys basketball scrutiny could turn more away from officiating
WisDOT revokes license for Baraboo car dealer
Bartending "legend" Mary Reed is remembered by friends.
Bartending ‘legend’ remembered after fatal hit-and-run on vacation
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Two people robbed at gas station on Madison’s east side

Latest News

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
14th Wisconsin Assembly incumbent won’t seek reelection
Wisconsin Secretary of State La Follette seeking reelection
Gov. Tony Evers
Evers not picking favorites in US Senate primary
Dane Co. averages more cases per day than any other county in Wisconsin