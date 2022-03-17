Feelin’ Lucky: Eau Claire woman finds hundreds of four leaf clovers, looks to set new world record

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Hard to find, but lucky to have.

“As soon as you see it you’ll know,” laughs Betina Reich, who has been finding four leaf clovers since she was 10.

“I don’t even know what it was at first, because I thought it was weird and I plucked it and I remember my friend telling me oh that’s a four leaf clover you’re so lucky!” Reich recalls.

And ever since then, she’s continued to find them, “Or I should say they find me if anything,” Reich says.

But it wasn’t until COVID-19 hit that she found the extra time to hone her skills.

“Everyday, we’d go out, go for walks to stay busy and active,” says Reich.

It started small, by trying to find one four leaf for 10 consecutive days. “That was my goal and then those 10 went to 20, 50, 100, and 112.

But it didn’t stop there, in 2021 she knew she could press her luck.

“This is all the clovers I found from March 22, 2021 to December 4,” Reich shows.

Before she knew it, she’d spent 258 days plucking and preserving her finds, documenting every step of the way on social media.

And now she’s applying to put her collection in the hands of Guinness, Guinness World Records that is.

“I was one of those kids who would always hurry up and get to the library to check out the newest Guinness book, and the thought of my kids checking it out and me being in there just makes me happy,” Reich says.

Before you ask, yes Reich is Irish, but only one percent she says. “This is the one percent,” Reich laughs.

As for luck? Reich likes to cultivate her own. “Four leaf clovers aren’t lucky, it’s the people who take the time to find them are.” reich likes to cultivate her own.

There’s currently a world record holder for the largest collection of four leaf clovers, but there is no record established for the most consecutive days collecting a four-leaf clover, a potential hurdle for Reich.

In order to create a new category a certified Guinness judge needs to come in-person and certify the record which can be costly.

If you would like to help Reich raise funds to have her record authorized, you can do so here.

Reich hopes to start plucking clovers once the snow melts in Eau Claire, and you can track her progress on her social media accounts: Tiktok and YouTube.

